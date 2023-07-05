The Land of the Rising Sun Rises Much Too Early

It’s sometimes hard to escape the feeling that something’s off about the time here, or at least in the eastern part of the country that includes Tokyo. Japan is nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time, and one of the few major industrialized nations not to have daylight saving. With offices generally starting at 9 a.m., hours of sunlight are wasted in the mornings before most people are active; during the peak commuting hours in summer, it’s already scorching. Conversely, evenings are short: For much of the year, by the time the nation’s salarymen and women get out of work, the sun has already set. In midwinter, it’s dark in Tokyo long before 5 p.m.