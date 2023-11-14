Rishi Sunak's Cameron Gamble Is an Act of Desperation

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Britain's new Foreign Secretary, former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at Downing Street ahead of the Cabinet Meeting on November 14, 2023 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will meet his new ministers today after a dramatic cabinet re-shuffle yesterday which saw former Prime Minister David Cameron return to the cabinet for the first time in more than seven years after being made the new Foreign Secretary following Suella Braverman's sacking. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)