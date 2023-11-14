BQPrimeViewRishi Sunak's Cameron Gamble Is an Act of Desperation
ADVERTISEMENT

Rishi Sunak's Cameron Gamble Is an Act of Desperation

The return of the former PM creates an unprecedented imbalance at the summit of UK power.

14 Nov 2023, 03:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Britain's new Foreign Secretary, former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at Downing Street ahead of the Cabinet Meeting on November 14, 2023 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will meet his new ministers today after a dramatic cabinet re-shuffle yesterday which saw former Prime Minister David Cameron return to the cabinet for the first time in more than seven years after being made the new Foreign Secretary following Suella Braverman's sacking. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Britain's new Foreign Secretary, former Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at Downing Street ahead of the Cabinet Meeting on November 14, 2023 in London, England. Rishi Sunak will meet his new ministers today after a dramatic cabinet re-shuffle yesterday which saw former Prime Minister David Cameron return to the cabinet for the first time in more than seven years after being made the new Foreign Secretary following Suella Braverman's sacking. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg Opinion) --

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

  • Suella Braverman Made a Grave Miscalculation: Martin Ivens

  • Poppies and Flags Lay Britain's Divisions Bare: Matthew Brooker

  • The King's Lame Speech Should Be Celebrated: Adrian Wooldridge

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT