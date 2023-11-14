ADVERTISEMENT
Rishi Sunak's Cameron Gamble Is an Act of Desperation
(Bloomberg Opinion) --
(Bloomberg Opinion) --
More From Bloomberg Opinion:
-
Suella Braverman Made a Grave Miscalculation: Martin Ivens
-
Poppies and Flags Lay Britain's Divisions Bare: Matthew Brooker
-
The King's Lame Speech Should Be Celebrated: Adrian Wooldridge
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT