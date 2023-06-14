Alt-Coin-Delete: Wall Street Moves In

This fits well with the Bank for International Settlements’ vision of a unified ledger. Central-bank digital currencies will sit in one part of the ledger, while bank-deposit coins will be housed in another. Behind another partition will lie all the real-world assets one could buy — stocks, bonds, apartments, toll roads — in tokenized forms. The whole thing will be analogous to a smartphone, where all applications use the same programming environment. Just as a picture taken by the phone’s camera has no problem being read by a social-media app, money would move seamlessly between compartments of the unified ledger, and go into all kinds of utilities dreamed up by the private sector.