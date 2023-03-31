What happens in the US will inevitably keep coloring what happens in Europe and France, where there’s no parliamentary majority and where another financial or banking scandal is the last thing Macron needs. EU lawmakers are keeping their guard up, with the focus shifting to NFTs’ money-laundering risks. Away from the canapes and keynote speeches, crypto firms are talking more about the basics of survival — like finding banks that will accept them as customers. “The environment is more unstable than it was a year ago,” says Francois-Joseph Schichan of Flint Global.