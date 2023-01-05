Will Crypto Ever Be A Safe Investment?

This regulatory tug of war will ultimately settle down, hopefully with investors feeling better protected than now and intermediaries not shying away from the field. The techno-anarchist founders of trustless blockchains won’t be pleased that the same large middlemen they wanted to banish are trying to hijack their creation. But with some luck, future historians of the industry would conclude that crypto’s worst vulnerabilities crawled out of the woodwork in 2022. After that, things progressively got better. Digital assets continued to remain unsuitable for the majority of risk-averse small investors, but at least they became a safer bet for those who didn’t mind the volatility.