The Curse Of Credit Suisse Conjures A New Banking Reality

But what matters is what banks did with all that extra money. Silicon Valley Bank and Silvergate Bank in the US ran into trouble because they ploughed a lot of their new depositor cash into high-quality but long-term bonds. In Europe, the major portion of extra cash that came from the TLTROs was deposited back with the ECB, where banks could earn interest in a simple, low-risk way, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Bank holdings of bonds grew by much less: They only total about 12% of total assets versus more than 30% for US commercial banks.