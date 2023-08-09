Credit Suisse Bankers, Don’t Despair: My Lehman Experience

I know how that feels. In 2008, I was a junior equity analyst at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. in New York. I was not among the first batch let go by Barclays Plc, which bought Lehman’s US operations, but the anxiety was still gnawing at you every day. People were dusting off their resumes, calling contacts to arrange interviews, networking with Barclays bankers to showcase their competence and relevance, and talking to teammates about the possibility of moving together to a rival shop. Everyone was pursuing all options at the same time, hoping one would work out.