Credit Suisse and the Crazy, Rich, Anxious Asians

As the wealthy Asians are finding out, there’s no point chasing after yield if you are not sure you can have your principal back. From sanctions risk to the safety of their deposits, Credit Suisse has a lot of client queries to address. It also does not help that its customers have been recently traumatized by China’s sudden policy U-turns. To keep its Asian operation going, the Swiss bank has a lot more work to do than issuing press releases. It needs to appease its clients in Asia — its profit and growth center.