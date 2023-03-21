Are the Ultra-Rich Ready for Singapore After Credit Suisse?

China’s post-pandemic reopening does provide some counterweight to a synchronized global slowdown. StanChart’s Hong Kong unit doubled its wealth management income in January from December, when the mainland’s borders were still closed. Which makes now the perfect time for relationship managers in the financial hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore to get to work: If the rich want to get on the Asian private equity bandwagon, DBS can facilitate the deals via its investment banking division. Alternatively, if it’s crypto they’re after, the bank offers a digital exchange; the number of Bitcoin that customers have placed in the bank’s custody doubled last year. Its wealth division’s assets under management, or AUM, increased 3% in constant currency terms to S$297 billion ($221 billion) in 2022 from S$291 billion in 2021, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.