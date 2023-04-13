Federal Reserve Pause Is Still Coming, Just Not Yet

First, there is shelter, which accounts for around 43% of the core consumer price index. For methodological and practical reasons, rent inflation in the CPI tends to drastically lag market trends on new leases, which have already shown significant cooling. So while shelter inflation remains elevated, it’s expected to fall over the coming year, albeit sluggishly. In the month-on-month data, rent of shelter rose 0.6% in March, the slowest since July 2022 and a welcome inflection point in the data. But Bloomberg Economics expects it will take through the end of 2024 for rents to essentially normalize and cease to buoy inflation.