CPI Checks Most of Powell's Boxes. Now What?

Of course, Powell and his colleagues will continue to argue that inflation remains “too high,” but this is something of an oratorical trick. If traders sniff out lower inflation and the end of interest-rate increases, markets will rally further such that bond yields and borrowing costs will drop, and — in the Fed’s view — that could revive inflation. In a technical but misleading sense, it is true that the Fed is still missing its 2% inflation target. With the latest report, the year-over-year change in the headline consumer price index stands at 6.5%. That should leave the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures deflator, at around 4.7%, according to Bloomberg Economics calculations — well above the 2% target. The Fed will probably raise interest rates by an additional 50 basis points or so to make sure it gets the job done.