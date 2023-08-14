Country Garden’s Woes: The Good, The Bad And The Very Ugly

In China, capital-intensive real estate development is long past its prime, while property management and services are the future. Indeed, in the first half, Country Garden Services Holdings Co. is expected to report up to 2.6 billion yuan in net profit, while the troubled development unit may see up to 55 billion yuan in net loss. To figure out whether the distressed tycoons are willing to negotiate on debt, it’s important to look at the relationship between their business divisions.