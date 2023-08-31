CNN Max Avoids The Mistakes Of CNN+

When asked to describe cable television today, my students often use adjectives like “obsolete,” “old-fashioned” and “irrelevant.” One recently told me that if important news happened, the story would “find him.” That was his way of saying he doesn’t need to subscribe to a formal news source. They are part of the growing number of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, which, according to recent data from Statista, described 53% of households at the end of 2022. In 2021, it was 47%, and by 2025, the percentage is expected to jump to 75%.