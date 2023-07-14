The Real Problem With Deep-Sea Mining Is It Won’t Make Money

There are no major land masses close to the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the central Pacific, the most promising spot for nodule exploitation. If you think drilling for oil in the Arctic tundra is hard work, extracting and processing millions of tons of rock from 5 kilometers down in the middle of the ocean may be even more challenging. One 2021 study of the economic prospects for such operations found that the potential was seriously limited. Even if the ISA decides to allow deep-sea mining, it may be environmental campaigners who get the last laugh.