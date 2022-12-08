How The Oldest Digital Currency Could Solve The Climate Crisis

At the same time, the $500 billion involved is extraordinarily modest compared to the scale of global monetary intervention. Some $11 trillion was spent on QE programs to deal with the impact of Covid-19 alone. The US Federal Reserve’s balance sheet at its peak was nearly 10 times larger than on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis. Next to the world’s total money supply of well over $100 trillion, it’s hard to argue that increasing the stock by half a percent or so through fresh SDR issuance would move the needle much. Last year’s $650 billion SDR allocation didn’t make any perceptible difference to an inflationary environment that was being driven instead by damaged supply chains, soaring energy prices, and a multi-trillion overhang of pandemic-era savings.