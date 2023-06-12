A 36-Year-Old Treaty Is Slowing the Arctic Meltdown

The resounding success of Montreal challenges that narrative. Emissions of the key ozone-depleting gas CFC11 are now running at as little as 10% of their peak levels in 1974. The ozone layer should return to its pre-industrial condition by 2040 in most of the world, a UN study concluded this year, with polar regions following over the next few decades. The global climate will be as much as 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) lower than it would have been without the Protocol, the study found. Even a substantial and mysterious release of CFC11 traced to eastern China during the 2010s was quickly identified by satellites and stopped.