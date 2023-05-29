Don’t Pitch Jets Against Pets

Most of your dog’s emissions comes from her diet, which — as with our diet — has a carbon footprint from elements including methane pollution, refrigeration and transport. Meat, which makes up a greater proportion of our furry companions’ diet than humans’, has a much higher environmental impact than pretty much anything else and while there’s a lively debate about whether dogs could go vegan (I’m not here to make that call), cats are firmly carnivorous. As we take stock of the climate crisis, we need to look at everything — and the impact of pets is significant. Gregory Okin, a UCLA professor who wrote a 2017 paper on the environmental impact of pet food, told me that if American cats and dogs were their own country, it would be the fifth-largest meat consumer in the world.