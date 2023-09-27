Is Your Starbucks Halloween Cup Creating A New Waste Problem?

Our biggest problem in all this is that it’s not just our packaging that’s disposable, but our culture as a whole. In Victorian times, buying a plain tea service could consume about two weeks’-worth of a middle-class salary. Goods are incomparably cheaper now — and as a result, they’re easier to take for granted. If you buy an iridescent Halloween-themed venti cup and use it for four weeks in October before switching to one with fir trees and reindeer in time for Christmas, you may not be shrinking your carbon footprint at all. And beware: That $13 Wednesday Addams dress or $3.11 faux leather cuff that matches the latte cup so well in your Instagram story? It’s a piece of disposable plastic, too.