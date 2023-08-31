Our Addiction To Fossil Fuels Is Killing Baby Penguins

Last year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service listed the emperor penguin as endangered. The fact that they and other penguin species are in trouble brings up a thorny philosophical question: Why should people care about disappearing species? Often when confronting the public with critically endangered frogs or disappearing rain forest plants, scientists will warn people that some useful compound, maybe a cure for cancer, could be lurking within them. But what if an animal doesn’t have any obvious use? What if penguins aren’t helpful to humans?