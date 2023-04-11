India Is Encouraging The Heatwaves That Will Cripple It

The complaint of Indian governments for five decades has always been that poverty itself is a form of pollution. A nation cannot clean up its economy until it has first grown affluent. If that means powering its early development with fossil fuels, then so be it, the argument goes. As renewables have undercut the costs of conventional alternatives, however, growth and efficiency is no longer the rhetoric that’s used. Instead the talk is of the power of incumbency: How hard it will be to dethrone coal, for instance, when its inefficient supply chain is bound up with regional economies, rail freight, and the underwater investments of well-connected billionaires and state-owned utilities.