How To Build A Giant Power Station Without Spending A Cent

That’s a quixotic and counterproductive ambition. South Africa’s manufacturing activity is still running at pre-pandemic levels — thanks, not least, to those power shortages that make it costly and unpredictable to churn out the simplest products, let alone cutting-edge semiconductors. Meanwhile, the vast supply chain that’s been built in China drove the price of modules to a record low of 17.1 cents per watt in July, according to BloombergNEF’s Jenny Chase. That’s pushed her estimate for worldwide installations in 2023 up by 43 gigawatts in the space of a month, to 389 gigawatts. South Africa would be far better off further reducing impediments to solar imports and installations, instead of embarking on a doomed quest to become a panel manufacturing hub.