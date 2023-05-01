The Chip Sector Has a New Sport: Finding The Bottom

In an investor call last week, management downplayed this figure by saying its desired level is between 130 and 200 days of inventory. The Dallas-based chipmaker has experienced a bit of range-inflation over the past six years. As recently as 2018 it said the target was 115 to 145 days, but that figure progressively crept higher as the actual amount sitting on shelves climbed. Shortages and logistics problems over the past three years justify at least some of that upward revision, but they cannot paper over the fact that it’s now sitting on a record $3.3 billion of inventories in the middle of the biggest downturn in a decade.