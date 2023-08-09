In China, It’s Already Cheaper To Buy EVs Than Gasoline Cars

There’s no question that the fight for market share has been damaging. First-half auto sales in China have still not cleared the 11.8 million level achieved in 2018. An official measure of consumer confidence remains stuck at subdued levels not seen since the 1990s, after plummeting amid the Covid-19 lockdowns last year. Cratering imports in July are a clue to just how dire the state of demand remains across the economy. In their desperation to clear inventories, manufacturers have cut prices to the bone. Some of the steepest discounts have been on gasoline-powered cars.