The World’s Biggest IPO Market Is Not Healthy

CloudWalk certainly did its part to fuel the frenzy. On April 26, it announced a private placement plan to raise 3.6 billion yuan — more than twice the amount of its IPO proceeds — that will go toward AI research. On May 8, it said a new AI-based operation will be launched this month, to be used in smart finance and transportation. There is very little sell-side research on this $3.9 billion market-cap company.