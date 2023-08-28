How China’s Downturn Could Save the World

If things head in a similar direction to the former communist states of Eastern Europe when their similar economic model came off the rails in 1989, we may be about to see the most dramatic reduction in emissions the world has ever seen. That might be a disaster for China’s leadership, as well as for a population who would likely suffer through a lost decade as the economy reorients toward more productive activities. For China’s long-term prosperity and the fate of the planet, however, it would be an unexpected victory.