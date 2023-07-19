Ghost Factories Could Be China’s New Growth Driver

Companies like Naura and AMEC benefit from a US-led halt on selling chipmaking equipment to China, as well as President Xi Jinping’s goal of turning the country into a semiconductor powerhouse that can function independently of the outside world. It matters little that Naura, AMEC and their Chinese peers are no match for the technology and productivity of US rivals Lam Research Corp. or Applied Materials Inc. Foreign equipment is increasingly hard to come by, so local chipmakers are forced to buy more units of the less-productive local offerings to make up the shortfall. Efficiency and profits take a hit, but Chinese statisticians log a rise in industrial production and reduction in imports — both of which help boost GDP.