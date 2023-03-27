Turmoil in a Mega EV Market Is a Good Thing

For now, some Chinese automakers have been able to take advantage of strong production at home. As the rest of the world attempts to transition to EVs and struggles to manufacture at scale, China has been able to fill the vacuum. So many EVs are being churned out that the country has claimed the title of the world’s second-largest new vehicle exporter. Firms are gaining share in Chile, Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia. That may serve companies well in the short term, but getting used to the thrill of new and growing markets risks losing sight of a problem China knows all too well: the pitfalls of mass production. Making lots of cars is one thing, but without constant and consistent technological upgrades and investment, the ride won’t last.