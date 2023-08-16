The China Surprise We Should Have Seen Coming

China's economy — shock, horror — moves in cycles. Viewed from a far distance, an expansion of 5% or 6% still looks good. But a downshift to something like 4% or, in time, 2% to 3%, seems like a disaster. This was always going to happen. Five years ago, the OECD took a crack at modeling the world through 2060. While China’s share of the global output will continue to rise for at least a decade, gross domestic product will eventually grow at a far less muscular pace that resembles the US or Europe — not the China of the 1990s or early 2000s.