ChatGPT Is Also An Impressive Feat Of Marketing

Product fragmentation is another feature of ChatGPT’s history, and it doesn’t seem to have hurt its popularity. Over the last several months there have been many products released, including GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Bing Chat (now with GPT-4 but until recently with 3.5), GPT plus (the paid service), API versions of GPT (available selectively to users who provide useful feedback), GPT plus with search (being rolled out in stages), and now a ChatGPT app for smartphones. The app is more powerful if you are a paying user, and the iPhone version is integrated with Whisper (voice recognition) in a way that the other GPTs are not. The various services have also had usage quotas and queuing limitations, with access rising steadily over time.