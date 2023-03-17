Google Is Making Breakthroughs Much Bigger Than AI

Quantum bits — qubits — can store data in more than two forms (it can be both 1 and 0 at the same time). That means larger chunks of information can be processed in a given amount of time. Among the many downsides is that the physical manifestation of a qubit requires super-cold temperatures — just above 0 degrees Kelvin — and is susceptible to even the minutest amount of interference, such as light. They’re also error-prone, which is a big problem in computing.