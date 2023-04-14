ChatGPT Is Knock Knock Knockin' on Spotify's Door

This is all serious enough to rattle record labels, who are rightly starting to wonder whether functional music is the thin end of a dangerous wedge. For now, Endel’s tech makes music according to strict specifications, such as sticking to the C major scale, and aimed at providing soundtracks for tasks including rocking babies and adults to sleep. But how long before ChatGPT or something like it can create James Blake or Grimes-esque or Beatles-like music from scratch? Benoit Carre, a composer of AI-assisted music, says that there’s no “big red button” yet to generate ready-made songs, but he ticks off what artificial intelligence tools can do already: Create song snippets in various genres, imitate the styles of individual lyricists, and adopt the vocal timbres of particular singers.