Asia’s Very Complicated Interest-Rate Pause

Why are things so skewed? First, there’s really never been such a thing as Asian monetary policy. Political systems, levels of development and inflation dynamics vary considerably. Some monetary authorities are independent, and eager to show it. Others less so — or, in the case of China, not at all. Some central banks, such as in Korea, opened an early fight against inflation. Others were slower off the mark. Nonetheless, things do look more nuanced than they did a few months ago. The global economy doesn’t quite look poised for recession. The international Monetary Fund sounds less pessimistic, marking up its forecasts for growth a touch after having spent much of 2022 cutting projections.