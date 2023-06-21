The Carlos Ghosn Show Has a Bizarre Sequel

Renault’s new Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo has moved fast to turn around the French group, and his plan to carve out its electric vehicle business, Ampere, ahead of a potential stock market listing later this year, is in my view a promising way to highlight its strengths in battery-powered vehicles. If you’re skeptical, I urge you to check out the very attractive Renault Megane E-tech; the forthcoming Renault 5 city car revival looks even better. Ampere aims to break even as early as 2025, Renault said on Monday, and Nissan has pledged to purchase a minority stake in the new company, all of which is encouraging.