Can Satya Nadella Sell Cricket in America?

With your indulgence, let me take a crack at it by drawing parallels to baseball: In a T20 game, each 11-man team gets 20 “overs” in which to score as many “runs” as possible. An over comprises six “balls,” or pitches, and batter can compile runs in several ways — the most profitable is hitting the ball over the fence for a “sixer.” Each team at bat has a maximum of 10 outs, which can happen in several ways. Whichever team accumulates the most runs wins. Truth be told, I’ve glided over some of the more abstract rules as well as many of the subtleties of the sport.