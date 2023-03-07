Less Work Is Making People More Unhappy

Maybe it’s because even as working hours have fallen, it feels like we’re never getting a genuine break. Parents do spend much more time doing child care than previous generations. We also spend our leisure time differently. Even if we have more of it, leisure may not be as restorative as it used to be. We use the time to stare at screens and play adrenalin-fueled video games, and less time reading or spending time with people in our community. These trends are associated with more anxiety and unhappiness for both teenagers and adults.