Bond Yields are Jumping at Federal Reserve Phantom Shadows

Higher for longer is likely to become the Fed mantra, rather than much higher rates from here. With quantitative tightening yet to have much of an impact, as liquidity from other sources at the Fed and the US Treasury has flooded into the monetary system, there are plenty of technical reasons for the Fed to be cautious, not least of which the ongoing tussle in Washington of extending the debt ceiling. A correction from the early optimism at the start of the year was probably overdue, as often happens in February, but the fundamental picture for fixed income is still very unclear with the economy in a state of flux. Play the range; with so much bad news already priced in, now is not the time to become a bond bear.