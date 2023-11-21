The World Faces A Tsunami Of Government Debt

The Fed has been reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month since June 2022, and has lopped off a little over a trillion dollars so far to trim it to $7.8 trillion. There's a long way to go to return to the pre-pandemic $4 trillion mark, but maintaining sufficient liquidity in the world's benchmark fixed-income market is paramount. Its reverse repo facility has been fundamental in stabilizing conditions, as market participants can park collateral for ready cash. But its usage is declining rapidly and is now under half its peak. This balancing act has played out well so far, but there’s no guarantee this will be sustained. The risk remains that the combination of Fed monetary tightening with expanding US Treasury supply proves deadly.