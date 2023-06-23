Larry Fink Turned Some Bad Trades Into A Billion-Dollar Business

The first customer was General Electric Co., soon to be joined by Freddie Mac and others. By the end of 1998, the firm was providing risk analytics to 10 clients, covering more than $400 billion of assets. When the financial crisis flared up in 2008, BlackRock was on hand to help. The firm was hired by the Fed when it took on the assets of Bear Stearns, and then by the Treasury in the industry bailout. By the end of 2008, Aladdin’s services were used by 135 clients, covering $7 trillion of assets.