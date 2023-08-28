Bitcoin’s Dirty History Offers A Lesson For AI's Future

Even then, training a model is just the start. According to one estimate from Amazon.com Inc., which runs its own AI servers, 90% of the expense from running artificial intelligence comes in the next phase when users query the model to get results — such as asking ChatGPT for chocolate-cake recipes. The energy expenditure from implementing the data, called inferencing, is hard to calculate, but it’s believed to be roughly in the order of 10 times that required in the first training phase — which means 500 tons of CO2. And a single generative AI query may have a carbon footprint four times larger than a Google search, according to one estimate.