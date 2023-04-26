For Tech, Doing Better Might Not Look Good Enough

They say that travel broadens the mind, and the documentaries I watched in the plane from Heathrow to JFK earlier today certainly expanded mine. So let me recommend , a film of the legendary journalist and biographer Robert Caro, and his long-time editor Robert Gottlieb. Caro has spent the last six decades writing biographies of two men, and he still hasn't finished. His perfectionism and his patience should inspire everyone, not just journalists. It was made by Gottlieb’s daughter, and takes us through Caro’s steps as he traced the lives of Robert Moses () and his extraordinary unelected power over New York, and President Lyndon Baines Johnson. Caro moved to Texas hill country and lived there for three years to try to understand what the young Johnson’s childhood had been like — quite a commitment. He was rewarded with evidence that upended the myths that the president had created about himself.