Beware ChatGPT Trying To Teach Your Kids Math … Or Anything

Will it get more accurate? Yes, but it’s hard to say by how much. The large language model underpinning ChatGPT is made up of 175 billion parameters, which are settings that are used to make the model’s predictions, versus the 1.5 billion that its predecessor GPT-2 had. It’s become accepted wisdom in AI that the more parameters are added to a model, the more truthful it becomes, and the correlation is real for GPT. It became substantially more accurate when all those parameters were added. It’s rumored that the next iteration slated for release this year, called GPT-4, will have trillions.