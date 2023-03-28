Tech Is Collecting Loans It Helped Create

Putting coders in the offices of global clients and managing their IT infrastructure and applications from Bengaluru was India Tech 1.0. That first chapter has lost some of its sheen ever since customers began to adopt cloud-based services. Tech 2.0, propelled by private equity as well as multinationals like Walmart Inc., is about writing code to serve domestic e-commerce. But because Indians’ experience of digital payments in the last few years has been a huge success, there’s now a third chapter in the tale: Fintech software that would work in other emerging markets. Credgenics entered Indonesia last year.