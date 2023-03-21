Can Jamie Dimon Outdo JP Morgan Himself In This Panic?

As the Knickerbocker bled to death, another trust company found itself in the crosshairs: the Trust Company of America. On the morning of October 23, panicked depositors began yanking out millions of dollars after the press reported it might be the next to fall. Morgan, learning that the trust was likely solvent, famously declared that “This, then, is the place to stop this trouble.” He injected his own cash into the company in exchange for high-quality securities that Morgan held as collateral. Morgan then went one better, coercing the other trusts in the city to pledge a total of $10 million to prop up all the troubled trusts.