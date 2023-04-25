China’s DriveGPT Is Here. Time To Play Catch-Up

The AI-backed advances have put China’s auto and related software industry leagues ahead of competitors. The market for intelligent vehicles is forecast to grow to almost $100 billion by the end of this decade. As of 2022, almost 30% of cars came with a high level of assisted driving features and over the next three years that’s expected to rise to 70%. It isn’t just companies talking big on technology. Consumers want more features, too. Tesla going in with an entry-level offering won’t cut it. To be sure, firms are still trying to workout profitable and sustainable models to keep the momentum going.