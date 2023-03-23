As Fed Nears Rate Peak, Be Careful What You Wish For

The Federal Reserve has finally found its way to the top of the monetary policy mountain. But the performance of bonds and stocks shows why policymakers’ dovish turn isn’t necessarily a good sign for investors.Monetary policymakers raised the fed funds target range by 25 basis points on Wednesday to 4.75% to 5%, as expected, yet the key development was the introduction of new language in their statement that effectively opened the door to the end of the hiking cycle. Here’s how the statement from the Federal Open Market Committee changed from the previous meeting in February: