How Apple’s Vision Pro Could Save Its VR Competitors

Not long after, the iPhone appeared on Apple’s radar. From the outset, Jobs knew that he needed to do away with a keyboard — like that sported by the BlackBerry — and go with a touch interface. At the time, one of the most common techniques was to lay two thin plastic sheets close to each other, but not touching. A finger press pushed one against the other, completing a circuit and identifying the location of the touch. It was slow, unresponsive and flimsy.