An Argentine Makes The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Unique

Aguzin is most encouraged by recent regulations that let any international company listed in Hong Kong and qualifying for the so-called Stock Connect to attract mainland Chinese investors. “That's huge because any company that wants to leverage capital from China can now do it without touching the mainland,” he said. While Hong Kong remains the traditional hub financing Chinese companies, “we're also trying to make sure that we can finance international companies using Chinese savings. So, if you're like my former employer, JPMorgan,'' which might want an additional listing in Hong Kong to have Chinese retail investors, there's no longer a barrier to entry.