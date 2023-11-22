American Cricket’s (World) Cup Runneth Over

In case you’re wondering how there can be World Cups, which tend to be quadrennial, in consecutive years, this is as good a place as any to pause for an explanation. The sport is played in three formats, all of them governed by the International Cricket Council: “Test” cricket games are played over five days; “one-day international” contests, or ODIs, usually run to seven or eight hours each; and “T20” matches, the format chosen for the MLC, last roughly the duration of a baseball game. The recently concluded World Cup was for ODIs, the one coming up next June will be for the T20 version.