Amazon Prime Suit Puts Subscription Services on Notice

Prime membership is the linchpin of Amazon’s business model, boosting not just e-commerce — Prime members spend more and shop more often than non-Prime members — but also other divisions such as entertainment, groceries and health care. Relative to other subscriptions, such as Netflix, few people would say you don’t get a lot for your money. Amazon shouldn’t need to resort to such techniques. (“The FTC’s claims are false on the facts and the law,” Amazon said in a statement. “[B]y design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership.”)