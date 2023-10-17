Amazon Prime Day Flashes Warning for Retailers

Retail rivals Amazon and Walmart are entering the season on stronger footing. A behemoth like Amazon can better afford to offer discounts. It has an estimated 167 million Prime customers in the US alone, people who typically pay $139 a year to join the company’s leading subscription program and can be counted on to shop with Amazon year after year. Walmart has the advantage of being a renowned discounter and the country’s largest grocer by sales volume. The company has seen solid sales growth even as its brick-and-mortar peers struggle under weakened consumer spending. It also has invested in its e-commerce business, with the rollout of a competing subscription program called Walmart+, and leads in online grocery sales.